Investigators with the Reno Fire Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say set multiple fires in the past week.
On July 22, the suspect allegedly set four small brush fires near South Virginia Street and Plumb Lane.
The suspect also allegedly set a pallet on fire behind 401 East Plumb Lane.
Two days later on July 24, the suspect allegedly set brush on fire at the HOPES clinic.
And on July 25, the suspect allegedly set three brush fire on South McCarran between Talbot Dr. And Lakeside Drive.
If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.