Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS RETURN THIS WEEK... * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop each afternoon this week. Storms will be capable of producing frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty outflow winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. * If you have events or recreation outdoors this week, be sure to have a storm safety plan. A top priority should be a way to quickly seek shelter in the event that a thunderstorm forms nearby. If a sturdy building is not immediately available, a hard-top vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good option for protection from lightning. If possible, consider completing outdoor activities (hiking, biking, etc) in the morning before afternoon/evening thunderstorms develop. * Streams and mainstem rivers continue to flow fast and cold. Avoid recreating near fast-running and nearly full waterways. Daily showers/thunderstorms will increase the threat of flash flooding. Have a way to receive weather alerts! Get to higher ground immediately if a nearby river or stream rises quickly, if there is debris in the water, or if the water suddenly becomes muddy.