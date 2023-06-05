Reno Food & Drink Week starts today, June 5, 2023. It's a 12-day celebration of the Northern Nevada food scene. About 70 different establishments are participating this year. For local brewery Imbib, it's a way to showcase their brand-new restaurant at the Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
"It's a celebration of our community, and it's a great way to get new people into your business," said Matt Johnson with Imbib. "And t's a really fun way to get out and try other people's products and see what they're doing that's kind of special and unique"
Imbib has a special pairing this week.
"We are featuring a sausage flight alongside a beer flight," Johnson said. "It's different sausages, like a local lamb sausage from a nearby ranch as well as Butcher Boy Reno, and some fun toppings like kimchi and sauerkraut, mustards, beer cheese and we're pairing that with some of our beers."
Dozens of local businesses are back for the event's fourth year. Dorinda's Chocolates has been a part of it since the beginning, offering a new twist on an old favorite this year.
"We specialize in truffles and bon bons, but they're about this big, so for Reno Food & Drink Week we're making a grande bon bon," said Amber Hale with Dorinda's Chocolates. "It's probably about five times larger than our regular pieces; it's going to be a blackberry cheesecake bon bon."
And there are some new businesses in the mix this year, like the Wheyfarer, a cheese and specialty food shop in Midtown. Owner Amy Lemon is new to the area, but not to the business.
"I've been in the restaurant industry for 20 years," she said. "I was Emeril's pastry chef in New Orleans for 13 years."
This week will be a chance to show what this new business has to offer.
"This week we will be featuring the pretty as a peach Panini," she said. "So it's going to be house made peach jam, brie, bacon on a melty, cheesy Panini. And we have a cheese and charcuterie plate and people can come in and try that."
It's a time to shine for businesses new and old.
"It's really fun seeing everyone put their best foot forward, and you really get to see what Reno has to offer," Hale said. "There are some great minds out there and some excellent food."
The event runs through June 16. More information: https://hungryinreno.com/2023rfdw/