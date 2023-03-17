In collaboration between the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Sparks Police, a man from Reno was arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen property.
On the evening of Tuesday, March 14th, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary at a residence in Kings Beach, where approximately $400,000 worth of high-end items were stolen.
During the investigation, deputies learned the burglary had occurred around 6:30 p.m. that evening with the burglar stealing watches, a Les Paul autographed Epiphone guitar, and an autographed Andy Warhol painting.
The next day, deputies and detectives learned several of the stolen watches had been posted for sale online.
In cooperation with the Sparks Police Department, PCSO deputies and detectives located the suspect, 30-year-old Seth Norris of Reno and arrested him for possession of stolen property.
The investigation revealed Norris had done home repairs inside the victim’s house several months earlier.
