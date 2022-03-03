A Reno man is behind bars after authorities say he broke into a home with a 15-year-old girl inside.
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Cesar Diaz ON Wednesday.
They say they were called to the home on Winchester Drive in Golden Valley after a neighbor said the teen had called saying he had broken in.
When deputies arrived, they say they got the teen out of the house and the searched the home and found Diaz hiding in the garage.
They say had had been arrested on Tuesday for violating an eviction at the home.
He's now charged with unlawful reentry and resisting.