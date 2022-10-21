The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of Uttering a Forged Check after a jury trial in District Court.
Mark Christopher Conti (29) was arrested by detectives with the Reno Police Department (RPD) last November and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Matthew Merrill.
The case against Conti began in April 2021 when he entered a local check cashing business and attempted to cash a fictitious check for over $2,500 dollars.
An investigation by RPD detectives identified Conti through video surveillance footage and the identification he provided to the store employee.
He was ultimately arrested and the case proceeded to trial. During the jury trial, DDA Merrill argued that these types of financial crimes are not victimless. A forged check represents the hard work and sacrifice of the victim. Merrill presented evidence including video surveillance, business records, still photos, and testimony from several witnesses to show that Conti was indeed the person that passed the forged check even though Conti was wearing a mask at the time of the commission of the crime.
Sentencing is set for December 1, 2022 in Department 4 of District Court.
