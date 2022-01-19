About 30 teams from all around the world are crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a rowing boat, as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
Reno local, Owen Gray is the only American journeying solo.
On December 12, 2021 Grey started the 3,000 mile journey on the waters of the Canary Islands. The goal is to reach Antigua, which could be completed in 65 to 75 days at sea. But it's not an easy feat.
"We've had some challenges weather wise. At the beginning of the race we had a low pressure system that we had to deal with which required us to go much further south than we would have in a normal year." said Owen. "Pretty much between rowing, sleeping, and then just kind of like what I call daily housekeeping for the boat itself... there's not a lot of time where you're just sitting around, you know reading a book or anything like that."
His wife, Marianne Gray added, "They've really had tough conditions the first few weeks. Not a lot of prevailing winds, not a lot of currents to help him."
So day and night all hands are on deck. But in Owens case, there are only two. He said the most challenging part of it all is allowing mother nature to take its course.
"I think the thing that I'm dealing with the most or trying to love to deal with is acceptance. Like accepting what the oceans going to give me and me not being able to change that."
However, he's getting some help from the ground. Marianne is his right hand man. From their home in Reno she helps navigate his course.
"He has a sat phone and he has some internet access but it's really hard to get information. So I can accumulation information on a daily basis. I can look at wind charts. I can look at his route."
Owen said he likes the physical endurance challenge of rowing. However his biggest motivation is the organization he's rowing for. With his efforts, the Grays are raising money for Okizu. Okizu is an organization which supports families impacted by childhood cancer. So far they've received more than $175,000 in donations.
"He said rowing across the Atlantic Ocean is difficult but going through cancer is even worse, so that's what inspires him every day." Marianne said. "We've never been apart this long, but he's doing what he needs to do."
In the last few months of 2020, Owen announced that he was going to take the challenge. The Grays said there was a lot of preparation prior. He first bought his 24 foot boat, which includes sleeping compartments. He also had to train on his boat, buy all of the safety equipment he needed, and work with race organizers.
To practice rowing, he spent time at Pyramid Lake, Lake Tahoe, the San Francisco Bay, and Pacific Ocean.
Owen had to pack food, which amounted to about 515,000 calories. He also has a water maker on board, his satellite phone, and solar powered equipment for navigation.
As of January 19, Owen said it could take him about a month or more to complete his journey.
You can track his route live by clicking here.
To donate to Okizu click here.
You can also receive updates on Owens journey by following Owensrowing on Facebook.