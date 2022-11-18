In its latest Pedestrian Safety Operation, Reno Police issued 116 traffic citations and gave 6 warnings on Friday.
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on November 18th, 2022.
Twelve officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where they have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police focused their efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians.
During this operation officers issued 116 traffic citations and gave 6 warnings.
Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals.
If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.
A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”
The Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety would like to advise motorists and pedestrians to share the road, stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and abide by laws designed to protect all road users.
More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers is available on the Zero Fatalities website at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.
(Reno Police)