With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on April 29th, 2022.
Eight officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where they've seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes.
Efforts were focused on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians.
During this operation officers issued 63 traffic citations and gave 6 warnings.
Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.
For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”
The Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety advises motorists and pedestrians to share the road, stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and abide by laws designed to protect all road users.
More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers is available on the Zero Fatalities website at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.
(Reno Police Department)