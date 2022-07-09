UPDATE:
At about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, RPD Officers responded to the Atlantis Hotel Casino located at 3800 S. Virginia Street. Alert Security staff at that location reported that they had located an elderly Subject that was lost and in need of assistance.
The Subject was determined to be Ms. Asuncion who was in good health and reunited with her family.
-----------
Original Story:
The Reno Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 69-year-old woman.
On July 9, 2022, officers responded to the 2700 block of Dahlia Way (Northeast Reno) in reference to a missing subject.
An investigation revealed that 69-year-old Maria Asuncion walked away from her family at approximately 11:28 a.m. and has yet to return or be located.
RPD say Maria has a diminished mental capacity and may be confused.
Maria is described as approximately 5'00", 110 lbs with short gray hair and speaks spanish only.
Maria was last seen wearing black pants, sandals and a purple or blue shirt carrying two (2) white and blue bags.