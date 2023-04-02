Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind gusts for wind prone areas may reach 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may limit visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...Another Round of Snow and Cold... Another strong cold front will move through the region tonight bringing strong winds, snow showers, and much colder temperatures back to the region through Monday. * Snow showers will be possible this evening into the overnight hours as the strong cold front moves through the region. Accumulations of 0.5-1" will be possible (30%) tonight, with the best chances north of highway 50. Impacts could extend into the morning commute, so give yourself a little extra time tomorrow, just in case. Isolated showers will be possible again during the day on Monday with hit and miss brief heavy snowfall. Accumulations on Monday will be spotty and melt quickly with the high spring sun angle. * Very cold temperatures return to the region for Monday and Monday night. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees below normal for early April with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Expect another very cold night on Monday with lows in upper teens to low 20s. For reference, these temperatures would be around 5 degrees below normal for December. High pressure returns to the region bringing rapidly warming temperatures for the second half of the workweek and into the weekend. The first warm spring temperatures of the year are expected by the weekend with high temperatures in the valleys likely returning to the 70s.