Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in connection with theft of cash from a casino employee at the Atlantis Casino.
On Saturday, April 1, at approximately 10:45 p.m. an unidentified suspect stole cash from a Slot Key employee of the casino.
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2144, or to remain anonymous call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go on-line at www.secretwitness.com.