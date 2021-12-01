UPDATE: Police say she's been returned safely to her family.
The Reno Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an elderly Reno resident who walked away from her residence.
At 7 a.m. this morning, Martha Daunte walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Washington Street.
Ms. Daunte has dementia and other medical conditions which require daily medications and is currently not dressed for the cold temperatures.
She is described as a Asian female, 83 years old, around 5'6" tall with a thin build weighing about 100 pounds. She has long white hair which is shoulder length.
She was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt carrying a brown purse. Ms. Daunte walks with a cane. During the investigation it was learned she was in the area of Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center at approximately 12:00 PM.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Martha Daunte, Please contact the Reno Police Department (775) 334-2677