The Reno Rodeo invited children and their family members to a day of western-style fun at the Livestock Events Center.
On Sunday, June 19th, 2022 kids were able to dress up in their cowgirl and cowboy outfits to experience interactive activities and live displays relating to the rodeo tradition.
Some activities even included milking cows, horseback rides, and photo opportunities with well-known faces from the Rodeo.
The 6th Annual Reno Rode Mutton Bustin' Championship was also held this day. The top three winners received trophies and the number one winner got a belt buckle.
Local businesses and non-profits came together at the event to teach children more about the tradition of rodeo, agriculture, and western lifestyle.
