The Washoe County coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting in south Reno early Sunday morning. 

The coroner says 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay died shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police previously announced that a Reno man was arrested in connection with the woman's death on Offenhauser Drive around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday. 

27-year-old Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez is charged with Open Murder With A Deadly Weapon. 

Police say they caught him after he jumped a fence trying to flee the scene.

(Reno Police)