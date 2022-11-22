The Washoe County coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting in south Reno early Sunday morning.
The coroner says 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay died shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police previously announced that a Reno man was arrested in connection with the woman's death on Offenhauser Drive around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday.
27-year-old Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez is charged with Open Murder With A Deadly Weapon.
Police say they caught him after he jumped a fence trying to flee the scene.
(Reno Police)