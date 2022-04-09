Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Health Center’s Behavioral Health Department will participate in the April “Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on April 30th.
This prevention effort is to help mitigate any form of prescription drug abuse.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
“Any drug abuse affects the fabric of the entire community. This is a way for our community to safely dispose of leftover medicines that are languishing in households to divert the misuse or abuse,” Chairman Arlan Melendez stated.
The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for everyone to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
On April 30, 2022 a drive-thru collection site will be set up at 405 Golden Lane, Reno, NV 89502 from 10:00am-2:00pm for collection of expired or unused prescription medication.
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, prescription drugs can be disposed of at any of the 11,000 DEA authorized collectors at any time throughout the year.
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony has a medication safe disposal drop box located in the pharmacy of the Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center. They collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of medication. Syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off.
This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked
For more information, you can contact Vanessa Williams, RSTHC Behavioral Health Prevention Outreach Coordinator, at 775-329-5162 ext. 2009 or email vwilliams@rsicclinic.org or Bethany Sam, RSIC Public Relations, at 775-329-2936 or email bsam@rsic.org.