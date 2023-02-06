Reno Tahoe is inviting families and bowlers of all abilities to take part in Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium (NBS). Bowling Day in the USA welcomes bowling centers around the country to host events designed to unite communities through the sport of bowling.
“Reno Tahoe is thrilled to host Bowling Day in the USA and showcase what the National Bowling Stadium has to offer, ahead of the USBC Open Championships in March,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “We are proud to invite our community to enjoy a championship bowling experience, while supporting great, local charities.”
Bowling Day in the USA is open to the public, Saturday, February 11, at the NBS from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Event admission for adults is $5, which includes bowling and rental shoes. Children under the age of 18 bowl free.
The first 200 guests will receive a pair of limited-edition NBS socks. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at concessions, including a $1 popcorn special, and parking is free inside the NBS parking structure.
All monetary proceeds and non-perishable, canned food items collected during the one-day event will support two local nonprofit organizations: Special Olympics Nevada and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Guests who bring canned food items will also receive a ticket to win raffle prizes, which will be awarded throughout the event.
“We are excited to build on our partnership with Reno Tahoe and bring awareness to Special Olympics Nevada,” said Terrence Thornton, Executive Director of Special Olympics Nevada.
“Through sporting programs like Bowling Day in the USA and other opportunities, we are dedicated to continue enriching the lives of our athletes.”
“Food Bank of Northern Nevada looks forward to strengthening our ongoing partnership with Reno Tahoe,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing & Communications of Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “Donations play a vital role in feeding Northern Nevadans, and we are always looking for new opportunities to help meet the needs of our community.”
Special Olympics Nevada provides free year-round sports, health programs, athlete leadership, and educational resources for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
For more information on Bowling Day in the USA, visit BOWL.com or VisitRenoTahoe.com.