Roadwork is scheduled to begin Monday on Geno Martini Parkway from Vista Blvd. to Primio Way in Sparks.
The project will prompt road closures and detours as crews patch the road and make repairs to the roundabout at San Marino Drive.
During the weeklong project, work will begin after 9 a.m. and complete daily by 1:30 p.m. to minimize impacts to drivers dropping children off at Marvin Moss Elementary School.
The City is requesting drivers detour around the project by using E. Prater Way to Westview Blvd. or Geno Martini Parkway east of Primio Way to access the elementary school. Detour signage will be in place.
(City of Sparks contributed to this report.)