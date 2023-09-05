Authorities say a 23-year-old passenger died in a rollover crash on State Route 375 near Rachel in Nye County late last month.
Nevada State Police says the crash happened after 9:45 p.m. on August 26 near mile marker 31 along SR 375.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows that a Mazda pickup was heading east when the driver went into the westbound lane and then overcorrected causing the truck to overturn.
NSP says Priya Srikumar of Ithaca, New York died on scene.
The driver was not hurt.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact their Elko Office at (775) 753-1111 or e-mail ncemirt@dps.state.nv.us
Case # 2308-01973