Starting on Saturday, January 8, 2022, all RTC fixed-route transit routes will operate on what is currently defined as a Sunday-level schedule. Sunday-level service will be in effect seven days a week, with the exception of the RTC Regional Connector service to Carson City, which will operate Monday-Friday. Route 2S, 3CC, and 19 do not have a Sunday schedule and will no longer operate beginning January 8.

“We must respond to 21 months of a pandemic and an unrelenting labor-market shortage. These events, which are beyond our control, have forced us to reconsider how we provide this critical service,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “In order for the system to function properly, we must provide reliable service consistent with changed demand and a reduced workforce.”

Transit passengers are encouraged to visit rtcwashoe.com and review the Sunday-level schedules for route information.

RTC says the community’s transit needs have changed over the past few years, including more people working from home and spending fewer days in the office, business downsizing, and reduced events and gatherings, leading to fewer people commuting on RTC’s fixed-route transit system.

In response to these changes, the RTC is seeking community input on the future of transit in our community as part of the 2022-2026 Transit Optimization Plan Strategies, or TOPS.

(RTC contributed to this report.)