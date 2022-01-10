Homicide detectives with the Sacramento Police Department and local law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect wanted in a Sacramento, California.
On January 6, 2022, 31-year-old Danthony Chaney was arrested on a homicide charge in Reno. Chaney was booked into a custodial facility in Nevada and will be transported back to Sacramento.
On January 2, 2022 shortly after 7:30 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to a call of a subject that had been shot in Downtown Sacramento.
Officers attempted life-saving measures however the victim was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department.
This investigation remains active however detectives believe that there are no outstanding suspects related to this incident.
(The Sacramento Police Department assisted in this report.)