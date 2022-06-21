Tahoe Paddle Sports gives kayak tours on Lake Tahoe. And with their clear kayaks, you can see what's going on beneath the surface.
"The clarity of the water is different year-to-year," said Anthony Spatucci, owner of Tahoe Paddle Sports. "When we have big snow years it gets a little worse because of more sediment, but when we have less, it's actually really good. Right now we have people seeing at least 50 feet down below them."
The tours are for all ages and abilities and here, safety is the priority - and that starts with wearing a life vest.
"As as an adult you have to have one on you at all times, and anybody 13 and under needs to wear it at all times," Spatucci said. "With Lake Tahoe, how cold it is, we make everyone wear life vests all the time and we recommend everybody does, because the only time something bad happens is when someone doesn't have one on."
it's also important to check the weather forecast - lake conditions can change quickly - and to keep an eye out for others on the water.
"When you're out on the water there's a lot of things you want to look out for, mainly other boat traffic," Spatucci said. "You also have to know what to look for with the wind because a lot of people do not take into consideration that there's a dark line that comes out every afternoon called the Washoe Zephyr, and you want to make sure you're not in that because it's like being out in the ocean."
Tahoe Paddle Sports has locations in Incline Village and Stateline. https://tahoepaddlesports.com/