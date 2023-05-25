The annual Nevada Women’s Fund’s Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon honored dozens of women in Reno on Thursday.
The event was held inside the Downtown Reno Ballroom and honored women including 2 News’ Assistant News Director Erin Sims and controller Sandy Bhakta.
This year's keynote speaker was Sandra Douglass Morgan, 1999 University of Nevada, Reno graduate and newly named President of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has raised and awarded over $9 million in education scholarships to women from Northern Nevada.
For more information, go to nevadawomensfund.org