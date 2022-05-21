Today Hug High School held a farewell event for the alumni, students and staff to flip through old year books, stroll trough campus and reminisce on past memories. As the new Hug High location will be opening on August 15th just in time for the new school year, and the old location to close on June 10th.
Christina Oronoz, the Principal of Hug High School tells us one of her experiences "My favorite memory when I first walked in was that everyone kept saying that it was a community."
Renee Martin, Alumni Class of '04 & Teacher at Hug High School says "When I went here it felt like a family and it still does, once a Hug Hawk always a Hug Hawk."
People who came to the farewell event were able to sign a wall with their names and final goodbyes. They also had tables where alumni could share memorabilia with everyone.
Martin tells us "It's really exciting to see everyone, and talk about their old memories, and look at old photos it's amazing."
The current Hug High School campus will be rebuilt into the new Debbie Smith CTE Academy when it opens in 2024. The staff hopes the alumni will visit the new Hug High campus, they say they're going to be bringing over some of their traditions to the new campus as well, like their fight song, school colors and mascot.
Martin says "Super excited about the new school, it's beautiful, it's gigantic and I think the kids are really doing to love it."
The new Hug High location is a 295,000 square foot, three-story building including 40 general learning rooms, 11 science labs, 15 shared group rooms, 17 specialized labs for art, media, and career tech, a student commons, a 425-seat performing arts center, music rooms, 2 gymnasiums, and a JROTC room.
Oronoz mentions "We have a lot of new equipment, a lot of school supplies, great furniture it's going to be a great environment."
The new school also has a capacity of 2,200 students, the school will also help to relieve overcrowding at Spanish Springs High School, the District's most overcrowded facility.