Here's a list of schools that are delayed for Wednesday, February 23
Washoe County - 2 hour delay
Winter bus stops are in effect, and there is no regular bus service for students attending schools in Area 2 due to staffing shortages in the Transportation Department. For more, visit www.washoeschools.net/transportation.
University of Nevada, Reno - Delayed start, classes start at 10 a.m.
TMCC - 2 hour delay
Western Nevada College's Carson City campus and the Child Development Center will be on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday because of icy road conditions.
Storey County - 2 hour delay
Bishop Manogue - 2 hour delay
Sage Ridge School - 2-hour delay
Pinecrest Academy - all classes canceled
Little Learners Preschool - 2 hour delay
St. John's Children's Center - 2 hour delay
Kids Life and Base Camp - 2 hour delay
Our Lady of the Snows school - 2 hour delay
Doral Academy - 2 hour delay
Goddard School Sparks location - 2 hour delay
Newton Learning Center- 2 hour delay