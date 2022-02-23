School Bus With Snow
MGN

Here's a list of schools that are delayed for Wednesday, February 23 

Washoe County - 2 hour delay

Winter bus stops are in effect, and there is no regular bus service for students attending schools in Area 2 due to staffing shortages in the Transportation Department. For more, visit www.washoeschools.net/transportation.

University of Nevada, Reno - Delayed start, classes start at 10 a.m.

TMCC - 2 hour delay

Western Nevada College's Carson City campus and the Child Development Center will be on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday because of icy road conditions.

Storey County - 2 hour delay

Bishop Manogue - 2 hour delay 

Sage Ridge School - 2-hour delay

Pinecrest Academy - all classes canceled 

Little Learners Preschool - 2 hour delay

St. John's Children's Center - 2 hour delay 

Kids Life and Base Camp - 2 hour delay 

Our Lady of the Snows school - 2 hour delay

Doral Academy - 2 hour delay

Goddard School Sparks location - 2 hour delay

Newton Learning Center- 2 hour delay