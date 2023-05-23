A developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems says it has signed a contract with the University of Nevada, Reno to provide security robots to patrol some areas of the campus.
The University is subscribing to Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) service that uses robotics and artificial intelligence to provide 24/7/365 patrols in support of the University Police Department – Northern Command.
ASR will patrol the parking garage located near the Student Center, helping students stay safe during class time, around games and other events, and throughout each night.
A spokesperson for the university says the university will receive the robots sometime in the next few months.
“It is our duty in law enforcement to deliver a safe environment and provide students and faculty with the peace of mind needed to achieve higher education,” said Eric James, chief of police, University Police Department – Northern Command. “We are excited to include Knightscope as a partner in our mission to support the Nevada System of Higher Education through proactive community involvement, service, protection, and trust.”
Knightscope was originally founded to dramatically improve security in education through the use of the top technologies in the world, and more universities and schools are taking a proactive approach to evolving their school safety programs.
“In order to prevent crime from occurring in our educational institutions, it is crucial to invest in a wide array of approaches that systematically create safe, healthy, and supportive schools for all students rather than just hardening access to them,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “Cutting-edge technologies like those offered by Knightscope are no longer a matter of luxury or convenience, but of best practices.”