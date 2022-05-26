State Senator Chris Brooks has announced his intention to resign from the Nevada Legislature before the end of the year in order to focus on a private business opportunity.
He says he will continue to fulfill his duties to his constituents until such time.
“As a native Nevadan, there has been no greater honor than serving Nevada families in the Legislature. I hope that my efforts have made a difference and that the policies I worked hard to advance will positively impact the Silver State now and for generations to come,” said Chris Brooks. “A new and exciting private sector opportunity has developed for me in the renewable energy industry – the same industry where I launched my professional career over two decades ago. Once this opportunity begins it will require my full-time focus and therefore, it is with sadness and immense gratitude to my colleagues and constituents that I announce my intention to resign from the Legislature before the end of the year. I am confident that my new role in the private sector will allow me to continue contributing to the State and country I love by focusing on my life’s work: building a clean energy future. I want to extend my most sincere thanks to my family, my legislative colleagues, the staff of the Nevada Legislature, and the residents who entrusted me to serve.”
Brooks was elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2016 and re-elected in 2018. He was then appointed to the Nevada state Senate in 2018 before winning election to Senate District 3 in 2020. Throughout his legislative career, he served in three regular sessions and three special sessions, including as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee in 2021. Brooks also served as Co-Majority Whip for the Senate Democrats and currently serves as the Chair of the Interim Finance Committee (IFC).
Brooks also was the Executive Vice President of an electric utility serving Nevada and California.
Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro released this statement:
“I want to thank Senator Chris Brooks for his tremendous leadership in the State Senate and for his years of friendship. During his tenure, Senator Brooks has helped to make Nevada a leader in renewable energy, helped negotiate the largest education budget in state history, and has been a champion for working Nevadans. While I am sad to see my friend step down, I know that Senator Brooks will never be too far away and that he will continue to give back to the state we both love.”