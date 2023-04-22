Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was at Sky Tavern Saturday where she presented a Congressional Record Statement in honor of their 75th anniversary.
"This is truly an honor to be receiving a Congressional Record Statement from Senator Masto herself!" said Sky Tavern Board Chairman, Yale Spina. "The program has been around since 1948 and a 75th anniversary is certainly something to celebrate and share with our community!" Spina went on to say.
The senator also had the chance to visit and speak to the Junior Ski Program.
"Sky Tavern is a local treasure, and I'm happy to be with our community today to celebrate," the Senator said in a post on Twitter.
The nonprofit program is very unique in the sense that it is run entirely by volunteers and a small staff of less than 15 people.
Sky Tavern says their Board of Directors and Operations Team are working hard to expand programming and reach more local youth that may not otherwise have the opportunity for outdoor recreation in all seasons.
To learn more about Sky Tavern, you can visit their website here: Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program