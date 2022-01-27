U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) was joined today by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and officials from the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and the Nevada Department of Transportation to discuss federal funding for Nevada from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including resources that could go to bridge restoration needs, such as helping complete the Arlington Avenue Bridges Project.
These bridges spanning the Truckee River were built nearly a century ago in the 1920s and have the worst structural rating of any bridges in Washoe County.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the largest investment in our bridges in American history, and I’m proud to have helped deliver this legislation to improve critical infrastructure in Nevada,” said Senator Rosen. “This once-in-a-generation investment in our state will not only rebuild our infrastructure, but will create good-paying jobs and improve the quality of life for Nevadans.”
Last year, Senator Rosen helped secure $7 million in federal grant funding to begin the restoration project.
“The two Arlington Avenue bridges provide critical access to special events in Reno and also connect us to our vibrant downtown and midtown areas,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “I want to thank Senator Jacky Rosen for her steadfast commitment to northern Nevada, and especially, the City of Reno.”
Earlier this month, Senator Rosen announced that Nevada will receive $45 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address highway bridge repairs across the state.
“To say Arlington Avenue bridges are in need of replacement is an understatement. According to a local historian, these bridges have been around since the 1920s. While they are still safe to drive over, and walk on, they are starting to show their age,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “That’s why we are so grateful for support from our federal delegation, especially Senator Jacky Rosen, who was instrumental in helping the RTC receive $7 million in federal grant funds for the Arlington Avenue bridges replacement project. Senator Rosen understands how important these bridges, and the park they go through, are to our community.”
The funding will be available to improve 28 bridges across Nevada that are currently deemed structurally deficient, such as the Arlington Avenue bridges. The legislation is providing the largest investment in America’s bridges to date and will improve road safety and quality of life for Nevadans.