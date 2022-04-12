U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), announced that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services a grant of more than $1 million.
The funds will be used to expand the state’s implementation of the 3-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (9-8-8), and connect Nevadans in need with immediate support, including suicide prevention services and mental health crisis counseling.
“Like many states across the nation, Nevada is experiencing a mental health crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and I am fighting to make sure we have the mental health resources necessary to support Nevadans in need,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to announce that Nevada’s 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline will receive more than $1 million to support and expand their operations and help save lives. I will continue fighting to protect Nevadans’ mental health and well-being and ensure our state overcomes this crisis.”
Earlier this year, Senator Rosen introduced the bipartisan Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Act to provide direct funding assistance to K-12 school districts for comprehensive student mental health promotion and suicide prevention efforts.