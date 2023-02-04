U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced that she will continue to chair the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade, and Export Promotion, which holds jurisdiction over the International Trade Administration’s National Travel and Tourism Office, Brand USA, live entertainment, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, and other tourism, trade, and export-related matters within the Department of Commerce.
Last Congress, Senator Rosen had the distinction of being named the very first Chair of the then-newly created Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade, and Export Promotion.
During her tenure as Subcommittee Chair, Senator Rosen held 7 hearings on efforts to restore and promote tourism to strengthen jobs and the economy in Nevada and nationwide.
These hearings, and the work of the committee, culminated in the Rosen-led Omnibus Travel and Tourism Act, which was signed into law.
This bipartisan legislation will strengthen the U.S. travel and tourism industry by creating the first-ever position of an Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Travel and Tourism tasked with developing and coordinating a national tourism strategy across the federal government.
“It’s an honor to continue working to strengthen Nevada’s economy as Chair of the Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade, and Export Promotion. I’m proud of all the work this subcommittee accomplished last Congress to strengthen the tourism industry, including by passing my bill into law creating a brand new federal-level position overseeing this critical industry,” said Senator Rosen. “In the next Congress, I look forward to continuing this important work on behalf of Nevada’s tourism economy and workers, and the businesses at the heart of this key industry.”