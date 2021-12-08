U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) today announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded $24,557,660 in COVID-19 relief funding to 15 Nevada airports and the small businesses that serve as airport concessionaires.
This includes a total of over $23 million to support airport concessions businesses at the Reno/Tahoe International Airport and the Harry Reid International Airport.
“Nevada’s travel and tourism industries, including our airports and concessionaires, were incredibly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I advocated for funding to make sure they could recover and continue to serve travelers and Nevadans alike. I’ll keep working in the Senate to strengthen our economic recovery and help our travel and hospitality industries and their workers thrive.”
“As a member of the Senate Small Business Committee and Chair of the Senate subcommittee that oversees tourism, I have made it my mission to support our state’s small businesses and uplift Nevada’s travel industry,” said Senator Rosen. “This funding, which we helped deliver as part of the American Rescue Plan, will support our airports and the businesses inside them, helping to keep jobs and further Nevada’s economic recovery.”
In September of last year, Senator Cortez Masto led a letter that Senator Rosen and the entire Nevada delegation joined to call for more support for airports, airport concessions small businesses, and airline workers enduring direct losses due to the pandemic. The funding from the grants came from the American Rescue Plan, which Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen both advocated for.
The funding will go to the following airports: Austin Airport, Battle Mountain Airport, Beatty Airport, Derby Field, Elko Regional Airport, Ely Airport, Eureka Airport, Harry Reid International Airport, Hawthorne Industrial Airport, Henderson Executive Airport, Jackpot Airport, Minden-Tahoe Airport, Owyhee Airport, and Reno-Tahoe International Airport.