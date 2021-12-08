Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible below 5000 feet. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start around 6500 feet Wednesday evening, quickly falling off to 4500-5000 feet by Thursday morning. Lowest valleys may remain a mix of snow and rain with some seeing up to 1 inch of snow and others not having any accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...Active Storm Pattern Next 7-10 Days... Here is a broad summary of the incoming storms for the Sierra, Northeast California, and Western Nevada. * Snow: A period of snow and gusty winds, mixed with rain in lower elevation valleys, will bring slick roads and travel slowdowns Wednesday evening into the Thursday morning commute. Additional snow showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly in the eastern Sierra and southeast of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. Isolated strong wind gusts are possible in the Eastern Sierra between Bridgeport and Bishop. See the Winter Weather Advisories that are currently in effect. * Cold: The coldest temperatures so far this season will arrive Thursday and Friday night. Low temperatures into the teens and even single digits are likely during the morning hours, especially in areas where there is new snowcover from Thursday's storm. These cold temperatures can impact vulnerable and homeless populations. Ensure irrigation pipes are winterized. * More Snow: Confidence is high that a series of cool winter storms will arrive as early as Sunday and last through at least mid week, if not longer. These storms together could bring significant amounts of snow to the Sierra and foothills. Even Western Nevada valleys could see appreciable snowfall. However, there is less certainty on the timing and amounts of rain versus snow. While potential scenarios remain variable, it's probably best to plan for possible prolonged travel disruptions during this timeframe and we recommend keeping a close eye on the forecast as the character and timing of these storms comes into better focus. * Wind: The aforementioned weather system arriving later this weekend will bring with it strong and gusty winds to the Sierra and Western Nevada. These winds will begin to increase Saturday afternoon and persist through at least Monday. Wind gusts in excess of 100 mph will be possible at ridge top, with gusts 40 to 60 mph in the foothills and and Tahoe Basin. Be sure to secure loose holiday decorations and plan for possible wind- driven travel impacts.