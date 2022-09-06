Senior Fest returned the Reno for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
In its 25th year, Senior Fest is a free event, featuring more than 60 businesses and vendors as part of an effort to connect seniors and caregivers to various services in our community.
The goal of Senior Fest is to promote healthy aging and wellness for Washoe County’s elderly.
The following services and much more were offered to seniors who attend:
- Health screenings.
- Flu shots.
- Covid vaccinations.
- Medicare Advantage.
- VA benefits information.
- Health insurance counseling.
- Info about assisted/independent living.
- Parks and recreation programs.
Along with health screenings, seniors also learned about assisted living programs and VA benefits.