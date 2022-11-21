The National Park Service (NPS) is initiating a Visitor Experience and Access planning process for developed areas of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and is seeking public feedback to help identify key issues and ways the NPS can improve visitor experiences.
You are invited to participate in the planning process during the public comment period, today through January 17, 2023.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have experienced record-breaking levels of visitation over the last decade, and popular destinations in the parks can be challenging for visitors and staff to navigate, particularly during busy times. This project seeks to meet the changing needs of park visitors while sustainably addressing ongoing challenges attributed to high levels of visitation in the most popular areas of the parks.
To learn more about this planning process and provide your feedback, please visit Parkplanning - Civic Engagement: Fall 2022 (nps.gov)