A sewer project in Stead has closed a portion of Stead Boulevard between Lear Boulevard and North Virginia Street through next spring.
Traffic on Stead Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.
Additionally, Lear from Moya to Stead will be limited to business access only, from October 17th to October 22nd.
Approximately 9,600 feet of new sanitary sewer pipe will be installed between Lear Boulevard and North Virginia Street, improving sewer infrastructure for North Valleys residents.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)