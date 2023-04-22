To reduce hazardous fuels on National Forest System and city-owned lands, sheep were released Friday in the West Carson Fuels Project area located on the west side of Carson City, Nevada.
These sheep will consume cheatgrass and other non-native vegetation on Carson City Open Space and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District.
“Cheatgrass is an aggressive non-native species outcompeting our native vegetation and creates an exceptional fuel bed for wildfire spread,” explained Carson Ranger District Fuels Specialist Steve Howell. “"Grazing sheep is a cost-effective and efficient way to fight the spread of the problematic invasive species.”
The Borda Land and Sheep Company from Gardnerville, Nevada, will conduct the grazing project. Approximately 750 ewes and lambs were released and monitored by herders and livestock guard dogs.
"This year marks the 17th year of implementing this important fuel reduction project across the Carson City wildland urban interface, following the heels of the Waterfall Fire in 2004,” said Lyndsey Boyer, Carson City Open Space Manager. “This project is critical in reducing the fine fuel load to keep our community safe from wildfires."
The West Carson Fuels Project area is located southeast of King’s Canyon Road near the C-Hill area. Sheep will be released first behind the Greenhouse Garden Center (2450 South Curry Street), and the following week the second band of sheep will be released behind the Western Nevada Community College (2201 W College Pkwy). Grazing will continue through the beginning of June.
The project area is also a popular place for people to hike with their dogs. However, this popularity has resulted in an increased number of incidents where off-leash dogs are harassing the sheep. Continuation of the sheep grazing program can only continue if the sheep and dogs can be kept safe from harm. Both uses can coexist as long as the public abides by the Carson City animal ordinances and posted trail rules for dogs.
“I cannot stress enough how important it is to keep all dogs leashed while hiking through the area where sheep are grazing,” said Howell. “No matter how well trained a dog is, their instinct to chase could put them and the sheep in danger.”
For more information on the newly revised Carson City Dog Rules and Regulations Policy, you can visit: Dog Friendly Parks | Carson City