On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans who are in need health care, clothing and food.
Severallocal organizations participate each year!
Each group has a booth set up to distribute items homeless veterans are in need of: Thermal clothes, Hoodies,T-shirts, underwear, hats, gloves, bus passes, tents, and haircuts.
Assistance League of Reno Sparks was also in attendance and handed out free Coats to veterans.
The coats have been donated by the Washoe Community and our members. They have been checked to make sure all are clean and in great condition. Each veteran can choose and try on coats to make sure they fit their need. Along with the coats, gloves and hand warmers will provided.
Since the Veterans are homeless, Assistance League also providing rolling duffel bags, providing them the ability to safely move their belongings with them. Our veterans program also provides hospitalized and home bound Veterans with requested items at Christmas.
Assistance League has been taking part in this event for several years and are a non-profit National Women’s Organization providing 12 program services to the Washoe community.
A few of our Other programs include: Clothing 3000+ school children yearly, delivering food for seniors in need once a month to the Washoe County Senior Center, Reading to Children at four local preschools, and providing funding for teacher’s projects and school Libraries.
Assistance League operates a Thrift Store at 1701 Vassar St.
All items in their Thrift Shop have been donated by our local patrons.
The earnings from the Thrift Shop help fund their 12 programs along with local personal and business monetary donations.