A Silver Springs man died after a rollover crash on U.S. 50 at the Churchill County line last month.
The crash happened on January 19th, just before 10 p.m.
Nevada State Police says 33-year-old John Merrill III was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Blazer east when he went off the roadway, overcorrected and went off the road again, this time rolling the SUV over.
He was thrown from the car and died.
NSP says impairment is suspected.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220101266. If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.