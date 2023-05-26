Lyon County says the community should prepare for high flows to continue on both forks and mainstem of the Walker River for several weeks.
The Lyon County Board of County Commissioners met Thursday, May 18, 2023, to approve a declaration of emergency, which allows the County to quickly respond to potential flooding in the community.
Residents are encouraged to visit one of the community self-fill sandbag locations:
- Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403
- Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403
- City of Fernley Out of Town Park, Farm District Road and Highway 95A, Fernley, NV 89408 (East end of Rodeo Grounds)
- Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706
- Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428
- Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429
- Smith Valley – 2308 NV-208, Smith, NV 89430 (by the Post Office)
- Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington, NV 89444
- Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429
- City of Yerington Public Works 215 Towbridge Rd, Yerington, NV 89447 (behind Raleys)
- Lyon County Roads Yard – 18 Hwy 95A North, Yerington, NV 89447
- Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason, NV 89447
- Lyon County Fairgrounds - 100 US Highway 95A E, Yerington, NV 89447
Bring your own shovel. Pre-filled sandbags will be available thanks to volunteers on a first come, first served basis at the Mason Town Hall location (55 Bridge Street, Mason, NV 89447). Volunteer organizations interested in participating in the community sandbag event, email tallison@lyon-county.org or call (775) 301-7289.
With the period of heat on the way & plenty of snow left to melt... You guessed it! Area streams, creeks & rivers will be running high, fast & cold as a result of snowmelt. Check out https://t.co/002hZt36fj for the latest river forecasts & https://t.co/PjELoShGEs for safety tips. pic.twitter.com/6E7NaKtGtT— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) May 16, 2023
(Lyon County contributed to this report.)