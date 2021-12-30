As we wrap up 2021, we bring you a youth football team that had one heck of an incredible year.
Reno's 10-U Miners did so well in fact, that in the first week of December they traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete in the national championships, known as the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
The team got there with a lot of determination and hard work - plus, great coaching from some retired pro players - and plenty of community support. We met up with the 10-U Miners at FAST Fitness Center in Reno.
The Pop Warner season is officially over for the year - and these young football players say they are already prepping for next season. "I have to train every day,” Miles Stallings tells us. The Miners quarterback takes the game pretty seriously. “When I mess up I have to train and work and make it better."
It's serious business for Jeremiah Milan, as well. The running back and middle linebacker first started playing football when he was just eight. "I like hitting people,” he chuckles, “And I like running the ball."
The commitment and dedication from every player - paid off! Reno's 10-U Miners had an incredible season.
"We won the Snow Bowl here in town, we went 8–0,” explains assistant coach JJ Milan, who is also father to Jeremiah. “We went to the Pacific Northwest Championship, we won that one to a California team.”
Their impressive stats also won them a bid to compete at the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
"It was amazing,” shares Roderick Stallings, this season’s head coach and dad to Miles, “And these kids learned a lot."
"It was fun,” enthuses Miles. Although he admits he’s disappointed they didn’t come in first. JJ says he’s impressed with their accomplishments. "Took third place at nationals, so the kids did a great job, we're very proud of them!"
You could say these boys come by their passion for the game naturally; their dads, who also coach the team, know a thing or two about football.
Roderick Stallings says, "I played high school football at Wooster and then played for University of Nevada, as well."
JJ Milan adds, "I ended up getting drafted to the Raiders in 2006 and played four years in the NFL."
Isaiah Ross says, "Chargers, Vikings, Saints and Redskins and then a couple arena teams."
And Joshua Magua says, "Played seven years in the league - four years with the Jets and three years with the Chiefs."
And because of their experience, most of the dads did NOT want their sons playing football. "The injuries, of course,” confides Ross, who is the offensive and defensive line coach for the team. Milan agrees. "And I told 'em, no, I didn't want them to play.” He has two sons on the team.
Joshua Magua, the linebacker’s coach for the team, says he and his wife put their son in every other sport, hoping to get him interested in something else. "He finally came home one day and was like 'dad, you got to play football, how come I can't play football?’"
So, the dads decided they would coach together and put their collective knowledge and skills to good use.
Ross said the changes to football over the years have been positive. "Seeing the advancements in the game and advancements in the techniques." Magua agrees, adding, "Teaching them how to tackle right, instead of just going out there and lowering their heads - and getting hurt."
And it worked! No injuries - and a winning season!
“We had a lot of generous donations,” Milan explains of the fundraising efforts. “A lot of great people, people in the community that really stepped up and helped us fund and financially be responsible for taking 21 kids and their families down to Florida for nine days."
"I'm just happy for them, I'm proud of them,” beams Ross, “I can't wait to see what their future holds."
In the near future you will find most of the boys on the team playing again next season, and their dads on the sidelines, every step of the way.
You can find the Miners 10-U Pop Warner Football Team on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/Miners-10U-Pop-Warner-Football-Team-112720101197301