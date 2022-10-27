This week's Someones 2 Know tell us their goal is to enrich lives through the power of the horse. The Center for Adaptive Riding utilizes equine-assisted learning to help children and adults with physical and personal development
The Reno non-profit has been offering its services for the past 15 years. We joined them at their stables for a look at their work.
Lessons vary depending on the participant - from gentle touches and hellos, to mounting the horse – and riding.
“We serve children and adults with physical, cognitive, social and emotional disabilities.”
Nikki Landa is an instructor and the Executive Director of The Center for Adaptive Riding. She says this work is her dream come true. “In high school, I did an internship at Marvin Picollo School, I fell in love with therapeutic riding.”
Landa then volunteered for The Center for Adaptive Riding, got certified and now runs the non-profit. "Our biggest program is our therapeutic riding for children and adults with special needs."
We get to watch "K" Hooper in the ring. She and her husband Scott are developing a special equine-assisted classes that will launch in January. "A program called Horsemanship for Heroes,” explains Scott, “And it's a veterans program here at The Center."
Hooper says for he and K, it is personal. "We are both retired Army veterans, seven combat tours between us, 49 years of active duty service, combined."
Scott says he wants other vets to enjoy the same experiences he has. "The connection, there's a bond and I thought, wow this is really powerful."
Nikki, too, has had very powerful experiences. One student, named Rhett, comes to mind. "He started riding when he was four years old. He's in a wheelchair, he started really timid, his muscles were really tight.”
Young Rhett is now eight years old.
"To now, a new horse, first time riding him, he gets the reins and it's just that confidence and the joy, it's really just priceless,” effuses Nikki.
Instructors and participants say development like that is common in equine-assisted learning. That's why the Horsemanship for Heroes program is free for veterans and scholarships are available for other lessons
“We truly wanna continue serving,” Scott attests, “And this is how we see that we can do it.”
“We want to continue to grow The Center, expand our services and really just touch lives and provide the opportunity for people to experience what horses give back,” Nikki confirms with a big smile.
###
The Center for Adaptive Riding is off West Huffaker Lane in Reno. They rely greatly on volunteers and donations to offer low cost lessons to those in need.
For more information on ways to help - or to learn about their services, click here –