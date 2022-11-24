In mid-November (2022) a new, full-service butcher shop opened its doors in Reno.
It's called Armando & Sons - and it's the brainchild of a family who has been in the meat business since the 1930's. The parent company, "Sierra Meats and Seafood" has been a wholesale provider in northern Nevada for decades.
It's hands-on work for husband and wife Chris and Joanne Flocchini. Being business owners is nothing new to them.
"Sierra Meat and Seafood is a family business that we've been involved with since 1986," explains Chris. That's 36 years in Reno.
The Flocchini family story goes back a lot further than that.
"Our roots is my grandfather, Armando Flocchini, Sr. So, he was the original butcher. Immigrated from Italy and became a butcher in San Francisco and bought the little meat company that he was a butcher at, and then the sons are my father and my uncle.”
After years of successful wholesaling to restaurants and hotels, Armando & Sons is an entirely new venture - open to the public at The Village at Rancharrah in Reno.
Joanne has been there every step of the way. "It's been a true labor of love, 20 years in the making,” she smiles.
"A real integral part of this story,” add Chris, “Is, we just didn't know a lot about the retail side of the business and I believe we needed to find someone, the missing link.”
Enter - Eric Halstead. He is the head butcher at Armando & Sons and co-owner of the business, along with his wife, Danielle.
"Armando & Sons is a full-service butcher shop,” shares Eric, “That we're bringing to Reno from basically old school to new school."
"If you wanna get two shrimp and one chicken breast,” adds Joanne, “You can come in here, talk to our friendly butcher and they’ll wrap it up for you.”
And if you'd rather not do the cooking...
"We've got some incredible burgers that you gotta come in and try,” grins Halstead.
Joanne details the meaty selections. "Featuring different grinds - a house-grind, a wagyu, bison – some days we’ll have elk."
There's even a meat vault, where custom dry-aging is available. Chris says, he hopes it all pays homage to the man who started it all.
"It's that legacy, it's the part of our - the emotional attachment to what we're doing, you know - beyond just a business."
###
In December, Armando & Sons offers prime rib for Christmas orders. Find the butcher shop in The Village at Rancharrah in Reno.
7600 Rancharrah Parkway,
Reno, Nevada
(775) 800-1911
Monday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday CLOSED
Wednesday CLOSED
Thursday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday CLOSED
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087933309200
Sierra Meats & Seafood https://sierrameat.com/