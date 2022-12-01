South Lake Tahoe Police say they're seeing an increase in snowblower thefts.
Officers are urging residents to store them inside garages, when possible. If storing them outside, make sure it is tethered and locked to a home to prevent an easy theft.
They also ask owners to make note of the snowblower’s make, model and its serial number.
"In the event your snowblower is stolen, without knowing your serial number, police can’t prove someone is illegally in possession of stolen property. For example, owning a Honda 928 is very common in our community, but to prove it is stolen, we need its individualized serial number to know it belongs to the victim and is in fact stolen. This would help us make an arrest and return the victim’s snowblower."
(South Lake Tahoe Police contributed to this report.)