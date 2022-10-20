The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a man who had monkeypox has died.
The patient was a man over the age of 50 who lived in Clark County.
The health district says he had underlying medical conditions.
His death is being attributed to other causes.
The health district is reminding the public that anyone can get monkeypox.
Those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious illness and complications if infected with the virus.
As of October 18, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 270 confirmed and probable cases in Clark County.
Washoe County reported its 21st case of monkeypox on Wednesday.