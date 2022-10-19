The Washoe County Health District is reporting one additional case of monkeypox in Washoe County, for a total of 21 cases.

The first case was reported on July 21.

Monkeypox vaccines in Washoe County are still very limited.

Groups eligible include gay and bisexual men, as well as non-binary folks who have had multiple sex partners in the last year. Their sex partners of any gender are also now eligible as well as sex workers.

0:56 Washoe County Health District Vaccinates 280 for Monkeypox Last Week The Washoe County Health District says it vaccinated nearly 300 people for monkeypox last week.

Meanwhile, Southern Nevada Health District reports a total of 261 cases in Clark County.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is rare and spreads from person to person through close physical contact. Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox and is rarely fatal.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Prevention

According to the CDC, residents should take the following steps to prevent monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.



Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.



Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Monkeypox vaccines

The monkeypox vaccine is limited and currently unavailable to the general public in Washoe County. The Health District is working with state and federal partners to obtain additional vaccines. Currently, vaccines are only available for confirmed contacts to a known case and lab personnel who handle specimens.

(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)