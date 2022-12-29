Weather Alert

.Another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning on Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on both mainstem and smaller rivers/streams. This may result in minor to moderate flooding on some area rivers and streams. Rock falls will be possible, especially in steep terrain and where soils are already saturated. Some urban flooding is likely, particularly in low-lying areas or poor drainage. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...River and urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of mainstem rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding is possible in urban areas and locations with poor drainage. Low water crossings may be flooded. Mainstem river flooding is most likely to occur on the East Fork of the Carson near Gardnerville and the Susan River at Susanville. Other streams draining significant terrain under approximately 6,500 feet will also be prone to flooding. Out-of-bank flows could result in road closures, causing travel impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - High snow levels along with prolonged heavy rainfall on recently saturated ground and snow pack. Storm total liquid accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along the Sierra crest, 3 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin, and 1.5 to 3.5 inches elsewhere in the Flood Watch, including the Reno/Carson/Minden area. - Visit CNRFC.noaa.gov and http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Foothill locations and wind prone areas along Highway 395 could see gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&