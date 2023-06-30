The Spanish Springs Library will stay closed while it undergoes environmental tests after Thursday's mercury spill.
Washoe County Library says it will reopen this Sunday.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to the library's parking lot for a HAZMAT call just after 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters blocked off the entrance to the library and Lazy 5 Regional Park while they investigated.
Firefighters say they confined employees and library patrons to the building while they cleaned up the spill.
No injuries were reported.
⚠️UPDATE on Hazmat situation at Spanish Springs Library: Appropriate measures have been put in place and all occupants have left the building safely with no report of injuries. The building and parking lot remain closed. pic.twitter.com/c9s7SUqoCs— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 29, 2023
⚠️Avoid Spanish Springs Library (7100 Pyramid HWY) as fire crews are investigating a possible mercury spill in the parking lot. No further details at this time. @washoecounty @cityofsparks pic.twitter.com/DN0ry3rbtn— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 29, 2023