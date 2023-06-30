The Spanish Springs Library will stay closed while it undergoes environmental tests after Thursday's mercury spill. 

Washoe County Library says it will reopen this Sunday. 

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to the library's parking lot for a HAZMAT call just after 12:30 p.m. 

Firefighters blocked off the entrance to the library and Lazy 5 Regional Park while they investigated.

Firefighters say they confined employees and library patrons to the building while they cleaned up the spill. 

No injuries were reported. 