A man was arrested Friday morning after an altercation with police.
The incident happened in the area of Prater Way and Rock Blvd. around 10 a.m. where Sparks Police say they got a report of a man yelling at traffic.
After multiple attempts to calm the man down, police say the situation escalated when the man grabbed a piece of metal from his car described as flat bar or wrench.
After two attempts to deescalate the situation failed, cops wrestled the man to the ground and were able to detain him.
One officer was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.
All roadways have reopened.