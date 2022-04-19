The Sparks Police Department says they've seen an increase in illegal street racing over the past few years and are stepping up efforts to stop it.
Over the last three years, the Sparks Police Department and surrounding agencies have responded to over 1,164 calls for service from citizens related to illegal street racing.
As a result, The Sparks Police Department will be partnering with the Sparks City Attorney’s Office and local agencies to combat illegal street racing.
Throughout the coming months, Sparks Police will be proactively targeting illegal street racer activity and submitting these cases for prosecution at the Sparks City Attorney’s Office.
“Illegal Street racing is dangerous, and the Sparks City Attorney’s Office looks forward to working with Sparks Police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all Sparks Citizens by prosecuting these cases vigorously.”-Acting City Attorney Wes Duncan.
Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces which is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety, aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws.
“The Sparks Police Department looks forward to stepping up its efforts to deter illegal street racing and keep our community safe.”-Chief Chris Crawforth.
(Sparks Police assisted in this story.)