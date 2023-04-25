Sparks Police Department has recently acquired a new radar speed trailer from Stalker Radar that can be quickly deployed to any location within the community. With a 3’x6’ display screen, the signs are visible from up to 850 feet away and have speed detection distances of up to 1,000 feet.
Over the past several years, especially since people started getting back to work and travel after the Covid lockdowns, speeding vehicles local streets have increased dramatically.
As a result, crashes and fatalities have also increased.
The signs are mounted to trailers, so the Sparks Police Department can easily move them across the city. They can also track and store the speed and count of all vehicles passing the sign, so we can better understand and address traffic patterns throughout the city to more effectively deploy traffic enforcement officers exactly when and where they are needed the most.
Sparks Police say they can use these signs on streets, in school zones, and even at community events downtown.
The Sparks Police Department would like to thank Mayor Ed Lawson, the Sparks City Council, and the City Manager Neil Krutz for their support and approval for the funding to purchase this trailer.