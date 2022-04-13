Sparks and Truckee Police have taken a man into custody today after a warrant was issued for his arrest on multiple crimes including Attempted Murder and Battery by Strangulation with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault.
Sparks Police Officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway on the morning of April 10th for a report of a family disturbance between a man and woman.
Officers located a female victim who was suffering from injuries that required medical attention. The male half was gone prior to the officers arriving on scene.
An investigation identified Jose Guadalupe Xochihua as the suspect. Based on the investigation a warrant was issued for Xochihua's arrest for the following crimes: Attempted Murder; Battery by Strangulation with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault; Battery with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault, Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm; Domestic Battery; Eluding a Police Officer.
The Town of Truckee Police Department assisted the Sparks Police Department with locating Xochihua in Truckee, CA on Wednesday, April 13th.
Xochihua was taken into custody for the warrant without incident.