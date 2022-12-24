Many people drove up to Northstar Ski Resort today to celebrate the holiday weekend. Officials told us right now the resort is at 150 inches of snow from the early snowfall, allowing them to open everything ahead of schedule this year.
Making for an incredible start to the season so far. Amy Ohran, the Vice President and General Manager of Northstar California told us as she observed people on the mountain "Just really happy people, the conditions are great who doesn't love new snow and sunshine?"
Even with cars packed with families heading up the hill for the holidays, there's still plenty of room for everyone on the mountain.
Max Thompson, a Skier on the mountain told us more about his experience with the crowds "It's not too packed it's pretty convenient to get up on the bus and to the gondola." Families and friends were trailing nonstop up and down the slopes today, some of which who come up to the resort every year as a holiday tradition. Ohran says "I've talked to so many guests that have just shared that this is their annual winter vacation and that this has been one of the best they've seen in years." Thompson also adds "The mountains are a pretty beautiful place to be you get the white Christmas kind of feel."
Many of those about to hop in line to the chairlift say during the holidays they would rather make memories with an experience than be at home.
Aliana Khimich, a Snowboarder from California encourages "Instead of sitting home, sometimes people don't really do much on Christmas Eve anyways. Go have some fun go do something memorable that you'll actually remember forever."
And officials tell us they're looking forward to even more snow in the weeks to come. Ohran says excitedly "We're off to just an incredible holiday season!"