Weather Alert

...ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN RETURNS NEXT WEEK WITH STRONGER WINDS, HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW AND VALLEY RAIN... A series of storms next week will bring periods of gusty winds, heavy mountain snow and valley rain with potential for widespread travel and recreation impacts. The strongest storm is forecast to affect eastern California and western Nevada Monday night through Tuesday night. * WINDS: The strongest winds are most likely from Monday night through Tuesday morning. Widespread gusts of 45 to 60 mph will be possible, with stronger gusts for wind prone areas. Gusts well over 100 mph will occur over Sierra ridges. See the High Wind Watch for details. * SIERRA RAIN AND SNOW: The heaviest rain and snowfall rates are expected late Monday night into Tuesday. Snow may begin to accumulate on the main Sierra passes starting late Tuesday morning, and into the Lake Tahoe basin and higher elevation roads of northeast California by Tuesday afternoon. Snow will continue overnight into Wednesday with storm snowfall totals of 2 or more feet possible above 8000 feet, and several inches to over 1 foot possible between 5500 and 8000 feet. * LOWER ELEVATION RAIN: The heaviest rain is most likely in western Nevada valleys and foothills Tuesday morning and afternoon. Rainfall totals could reach 1 inch in the main urban areas of Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Minden, with up to 2 inches in foothill locations and lighter amounts farther east. A mix of rain and snow will be possible by late Tuesday night in foothill locations, with light snow accumulations near and above 5500 feet including areas near Virginia City. Later next week, more storm systems remain possible. The best chances for more snow continue to favor the Sierra, but light accumulations may occur in some western Nevada and eastern California valleys. Ongoing travel impacts due to wind and snow will be possible into the New Year's holiday weekend. Take advantage of the quiet, mild Christmas weekend to plan for winter driving conditions and alternate travel options for next week. Ensure that outdoor decorations are secured or removed before the strong winds arrive late Monday night.

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County, Mono County, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Moderate to severe turbulence and low level winds shear will be possible along and east of the Sierra crest with impacts to aviation travel likely. Travel could be also be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain and mountain snow will also impact the region on Tuesday. Snow levels will initially be above Sierra pass level, dropping during the day on Tuesday with snow impacts to Sierra travel expected by Tuesday afternoon/evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&